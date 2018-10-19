LACONIA — William Cool Wiebe, 91, died Oct. 18, 2018, at Taylor Community in Laconia.
He was born Nov. 28, 1926, in Morristown, New Jersey, to the late James B. and Lola Cool Wiebe.
After graduating from Summit High School in 1944, he enlisted in the US Navy and earned the rank of ensign. Subsequent to his naval service, he graduated from Syracuse University (BS) in 1950. After college, he taught science and physical education in public schools in both New York and New Jersey.
He married Marjorie McDermott Wiebe in June 1950.
Mr. Wiebe began his business career with New Jersey Bell in 1955 and retired from AT&T Information Systems in 1984. During his tenure at AT&T, he earned his Executive MBA from Pace University. After his retirement, he converted a lifelong passion for woodworking into a second career as a cabinetmaker.
Mr. Wiebe was active as a volunteer in a number of organizations while residing in Summit, New Jersey, for 38 years, and then Wolfeboro for 24 years. He was a co-founder and the first president of the Summit Lacrosse Club, which is now celebrating its 46th year. He served as a deacon at Central Presbyterian Church in Summit and the First Congregational Church in Wolfeboro. Mr. Wiebe also was a member of the Wolfeboro Town Planning Board and the Lakes Region Planning Commission. His love of woodworking and boats came together in his weekly paddle-carving demos at the New Hampshire Boat Museum in Wolfeboro.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Wiebe is survived by his sons, John W. (Joyce) Wiebe, Thomas G. (Lori Murray) Wiebe, and Charles A. (Anne Millar) Wiebe; six grandchildren, Kate (Nick) Bergmann, Molly Wiebe, Travis Wiebe, Lindsay Wiebe, Kit (David) Cahill, and Sally Wiebe; and two great-granddaughters, Lola and Harper Bergmann.
A memorial gathering will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Katie Hadley Memorial Foundation, 91 Maple St., Summit, NJ 07901; and the Wolfeboro Public Library, 259 South Main St., Wolfeboro, NH 03894.
The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Wolfeboro is assisting the family with the arrangements. Please share your messages, stories, or leave a short note and sign an online guest book at www.baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com.
