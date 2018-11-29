GILMANTON — William “Bill” C. Austin, 75, of Loon Pond Road, Gilmanton, died Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at Golden View Nursing Home, Meredith.
Bill was born on Feb. 8, 1943, in Concord, the son of the late Gerald Austin Sr. and Florence Sanville.
Bill was an avid hunter and loved fishing and all things of nature. Bill was a skilled carpenter and found great pleasure in building the Family Home. He worked as a carpenter for more than 40 years, retiring in 2004.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Linda Austin; two sons, William C. Austin Jr. of Littleton and Mark Austin of Belmont; a daughter, Tammy Aldrich, and her husband, David, of Whitefield; three step-sons, Steve Trefethen and his wife, Lorraine, of Nashua, Robert Farmer of New Bern, North Carolina, and Glenn Farmer Jr. and his wife, Stacey, of Eureka, California; and a step-daughter, Sheri Powers, and her husband, Michael, of Concord. Bill is also survived by three brothers, Gerald Austin Jr. of Gilmanton, Wilfred Sanville of Gilmanton Iron Works, and Dennis Sanville and his wife, Debbie, of New Durham; a sister, Beverly Jenness, and her husband, Steve, of Northfield; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his brothers, Robert Sanville and Tom Sanville; and sisters-in-law, Rita Austin and Brenda Sanville.
There will be no calling hours.
There will be a Memorial Service on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m., at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
Burial will follow at Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bill’s name to New Hampshire Fish and Game, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.