LACONIA — William “Bill” Bitzer, 83, of Laconia, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Bill was born on Aug. 11, 1935, in New York City to the late William Bitzer and Hildegarde (Schlarbaum) Bitzer.
Bill graduated from the Gunnery School in Washington, Connecticut, as well as studying for a year at Eastbourne College, Sussex, England. He then went on to attend Williams College.
Bill’s professional career included 20 years at Sears Roebuck, after which he went on to own a Western Auto Store in Newport, where he and his wife worked alongside each other. In 1982, Bill landed at Colby-Sawyer College where, over his 25 years, he brought technology to the campus and built a team to support and execute it.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Linda (Flewelling) Bitzer of Laconia; daughter Brandy (Bitzer) Sinisi and her husband, David Sinisi, of Farmington, Connecticut; and close friend Elizabeth LaBelle of Newbury.
There will be no formal services, but a small celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Lakes Region General Hospital (LRGH) for their years of support and dedication to Bill’s care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lakes Region General Hospital to continue their excellence in care to their patients and families.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, are assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
