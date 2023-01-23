WEST LEBANON — The MacDonald family lost one of their best on Dec. 10, 2022, when William “Bill” MacDonald Jr., 83, of West Lebanon, passed away.
Son of William L. MacDonald, Rosiland (Baker) MacDonald and Kathleen MacDonald, Bill was born on March 1, 1939, in Plymouth. He attended Laconia High School class of 1957, then served in the United States Army. After his service he moved to Avon, Connecticut, where he became a police officer for the next 20 years. During that period of time he also attended and graduated from the FBI National Academy.
After retiring from the Avon PD he moved to Canaan, where he served as police chief for the Town of Canaan. He was also on the selectboard from 2003-2005. Bill dedicated himself to many years of service to others, through his police work, volunteer work and involvement in church organizations. He especially enjoyed the volunteer work he did with CASA. He always said it was the best five years of his life. His main hobby after retirement was building stone walls around New Hampshire, and was doing it up until last spring. He was a true motorhead and there was not a car he could not fix.
Bill’s sense of humor could make anyone laugh and the family referred his many jokes as “Billisms.” He was a wonderful family man and a most precious brother, loving father, husband, grandfather and a friend to everyone he knew.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Patricia MacDonald of West Lebanon; sons, Curt MacDonald of Plainfield, Chad MacDonald of Tempe, Arizona, son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Karen Hazelton of Springfield; daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Doug Albanese of Springfield; grandsons, Christian MacDonald and Matthew MacDonald of Connecticut, and granddaughter, Sarah Lianh of Hartford, Vermont; siblings, brother and wife, Ronald and Beverly Baker of Jewett, Connecticut; sister, Loraine Normandie of Canaan; brother, Michael MacDonald of Oak Grove, Missouri; sister, Maureen MacDonald of Belmont; sister and husband, Maxine and Richard Healey of Wolfeboro; and brother and wife, Scott and Barbara MacDonald of New Hampton; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Bill’s wishes were to have no services and would like any donations made to CASA of New Hampshire, P.O. Box 1327, Manchester, NH 03105.
