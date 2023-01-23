William “Bill” MacDonald Jr.

William “Bill” MacDonald Jr.

WEST LEBANON — The MacDonald family lost one of their best on Dec. 10, 2022, when William “Bill” MacDonald Jr., 83, of West Lebanon, passed away.

Son of William L. MacDonald, Rosiland (Baker) MacDonald and Kathleen MacDonald, Bill was born on March 1, 1939, in Plymouth. He attended Laconia High School class of 1957, then served in the United States Army. After his service he moved to Avon, Connecticut, where he became a police officer for the next 20 years. During that period of time he also attended and graduated from the FBI National Academy.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.