LACONIA — William “Bill” J. Volkman Jr, 75, died peacefully on May 27, 2020 at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care.
Bill was born in Buffalo, New York, the son of William John Volkman and Dorothy June (Moore) Volkman of Laconia, NH.
Bill was active in Boy Scouts attaining the rank of Eagle at age 13. In 1960 he represented the state of New Hampshire at the “Report to the Nation” in Washington, DC, where 50 scouts from the 50 states gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Scouting in the US. He spent his high school years at Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, NH. He went to MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts and graduated with a BS degree in Mathematics.
Bill spent his career in computers as a programmer-analyst, mostly as an independent consultant to companies such as Reuters, Telnetex, Kerygma, Spectrum Communications, Standard and Poor’s Comstock and Interactive Data. He was an avid Juice Newton fan, and traveled to over a hundred of her concerts. He toured 49 states, missing only Hawaii. He also had an interest in coins and stamps.
Bill retired in 2012, moving to Taylor Home Community in Laconia, NH. In 2016, he had a successful kidney transplant and owed the additional 4 years of his life to the wonderful Dartmouth-Hitchcock Transplant Center.
Bill is survived by his sister Marianne Jennings and her husband Dale Jennings, of Concord, NH; two nephews; a niece; three great-nieces; and a great-nephew.
Bill was especially gifted and a very generous person with a passionate appreciation for family, friends, coworkers and caretakers.
Bill will be remembered on the website of the Wilkinson-Beane Funeral Home.
There will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will occur sometime in 2021 at the Riverside Cemetery in Milford, NH.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bill’s name to The Sunshine Fund at the Taylor Home Community, 435 Union Ave, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
