William Baumoel, 79

LACONIA — William “Bill” Baumoel, 79, of Weirs Boulevard, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Concord Hospital - Laconia.
Bill was born June 2, 1942 in Cleveland, OH, the son of Arthur and Lois Baumoel.
Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and dear friend of many. Bill lived 79 wonderful years under his mantra, “How Sweet It Is.” He loved living his life in New Hampshire, the Live Free or Die state, where he truly lived his life on his own terms, in his boat on the lake, at gunstock on the mountain, in the pool swimming or teaching others and on his golden wing or 4-wheeler touring the beautiful countryside.
Bill is survived by his wife, Paula Baumoel; his two sons, Brad and Brett Baumoel; his grandson, Kyler Baumoel; two nieces; and one nephew.
There will be no services at this time.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.