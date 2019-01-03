SANBORNTON — William "Bill" B. Tobin, 81, just wanted to keep working. Cancer took that away from him on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. He wanted to go out with a hammer in his hand, and he did.
Bill was born at the grapevine cottage in Concord, Massachusetts. His father was one of the most well-known auctioneers in the area. The day Bill was born, his dad registered him as the youngest auctioneer in the state of Massachusetts.
Bill was a veteran of both the Army and the Air Force as a pilot and air traffic controller. As a state representative for New Hampshire, he dedicated many hours to his community.
Bill and his wife, Faith, owned Waterloom Inspections for over 30 years. He was well-known as a building inspector and health officer.
Many people remember Bill's float of the State Seal of New Hampshire, his love for his State.
Bill was a compassionate man, loved by all. We will miss his love of family, his love for animals, his great smile, his numerous talents, accomplishments and his amazing stories.
He is survived by his wife, Faith; a son, Greg Anderson; three daughters, Deb MacArthur, Heather Tobin, and Jennifer Hicks; a sister, Linda Larson; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, Jan. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the RR Station, 5 Park St., Northfield NH.
A service for friends and family will follow the calling hours, also at the RR Station.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
