GILFORD — William Albert Halsey, 60, of 2393 Lakeshore Road, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, after a brief battle with brain cancer.
William was born on Feb. 16, 1959, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late William E. Halsey and Barbara (Rothwell) Schindler.
He grew up in Germantown, Ohio, and graduated from Valley View High School in 1977. He went on to graduate from the Community College of the Air Force in 1991, with an AS in Personnel Administration, and Butler County Community College of Wichita, Kansas, in 1995, with an AS in Science.
William was honored to serve his country for 20 years in the United States Air Force. He retired in 1997 at the rank of master sergeant.
Upon retiring, William and his family moved to Gilford, where he went to work for the United States Postal Service until the present.
Most important to William was his faith in Christ. He was a born-again Christian who loved to spend time reading his King James Bible, being in church, sharing his faith with others and fellowshipping with his church family of which he leaves behind many dear friends. He was loved by many for his crocked smile, quick sarcasm and unwavering character, all of which stayed with him through his battle with cancer and cheered our hearts on many a day. His memory will be cherished in our hearts as we look forward to seeing him again someday in heaven.
William leaves behind a loving wife and family: his wife Elaine (Clough) Halsey, of Gilford; daughter Angela Hadam and husband Elijah of Gilford; brothers Scott Halsey of Germantown, Ohio, David Tirey and wife Lori Ann of Mint Hill, North Carolina, and Steve Tirey of Germantown, Ohio; sisters Leann Bachman and Martha Stamper of Jefferson Township, Ohio; and sister-in-law Susan Gettens of Concord.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by Thomas Halsey (infant brother); brothers Charles Powers and Joseph Tirey; and step-mother Marian Halsey.
Calling Hours will be on Monday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Baptist Church, 304 Laconia Road, Belmont.
A Funeral Service will follow the calling hours at 1 p.m., concluding with a burial service with Military Honors in Pine Grove Cemetery, Gilford.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to Central Baptist Church, 304 Laconia Road, Belmont.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
