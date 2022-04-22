William A. Short, 75

NORTHFIELD — William "Bill" A. Short, 75, of Northfield, passed away peacefully at Franklin Regional Hospital on April 10, 2022, after a battle with cancer.
He was born on December 4, 1946 to Doris Short (Allard) and William S. Short in Everett, MA.
He is survived by his daughter, Stacey Short of Toronto, Canada; two granddaughters; and two great-grandsons; two sisters, Barbara Ulban of Northfield, and Beverly Sprague of Franklin; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Bill grew up in Lynn, MA, and graduated from the Lynn Trade School. He spent many years enjoying the Lakes Region on Silver Lake, where his family owned their summer home, until moving to New Hampshire permanently in the 1970s. He worked for Carpenter Patterson of Laconia and Blouin Steel of Tilton as a fabricator, as well as Mr. C's Taxi in Laconia.
Bill wanted to be remembered as "a good guy." He loved singing and playing his guitar, and he loved telling a good joke. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 30 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Rod and Gun Club in Laconia,where he was a lifetime member. All that knew Bill are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rod and Gun Club would be greatly appreciated - Rod and Gun Club, 358 South Main Street, Laconia, NH 03246. Please add Bill's name on the check memo.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire has been entrusted with arrangements.
To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information please visit www.csnh.com.
