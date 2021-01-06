NORTHFIELD — William Alfred Sheridan, 53, a resident of Northfield, passed away peacefully at his home after a tough battle with cancer on Monday, January 4, 2021. A loving father, and devoted husband, Bill was surrounded by the love and warmth of his caring wife, Caroline, and his three children, Jack, Grace, and Daniel, in addition to their two faithful dogs Coco and Duke.
Bill was born in New York City on February 2, 1967, the son of the late Dr. Alfred D. Sheridan and Kathleen A. (Higgins) Sheridan. He grew up in Yonkers, New York where he graduated from Annunciation Grammar School in 1981 and Iona Preparatory School in 1985. From 1986 to 1990, Bill attended the Berklee College of Music in Boston where he studied songwriting and guitar while working full-time at United Parcel Service.
As a singer/songwriter in his band, The Immigrants, Bill composed many songs with his brother Dan which were released on a 16-song CD entitled Charlestown on Railway House Records in 1994 to favorable reviews in the music press. Bill’s band, The Immigrants, performed at many venues in the Boston area including The Rat, The Middle East, and The Causeway. His songs were often played on the radio, most recently by The Hawk, 104.9 FM in the Lakes Region.
In addition to being a gifted musician, Bill loved photography and the outdoors. He enjoyed camping, skiing, and off-roading in his Jeep. A resident of New Hampshire since 2000, Bill started a family with his loving wife Caroline while working for the United States Postal Service. Bill is survived by his wife Caroline Hanly; his son, Jack Sheridan; his daughter, Grace Sheridan; and his son, Daniel Sheridan.
His family includes: his sister, Elaine Sheridan of Tarrytown, NY, his sister Elizabeth Sheridan of West Haven, CT, his brother John Sheridan and his wife Elizabeth and their children Michael and Kristen of Milford, CT, his brother Daniel Sheridan and his wife Theresa and their daughter Kathleen of Tilton, NH, his sister Delia Shepard and her husband John, of New Hampton, NH, his brother James Sheridan of Quincy, MA, his two nephews Brian and Mark Sotherden and a cherished large extended family.
Funeral services will be private. Paquette-Neun Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting with arrangements.
