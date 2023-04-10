William A, Myers Jr., 82

SANBORNTON — William "Bill" Alexander Myers Jr., 82, of Sanbornton, passed away on Thursday, April 6, at Pyareo Nursing Home in Sanbornton.
Bill was born on May 2, 1940, to Jane, (née Dodge,) Myers Dawson and William Alexander Myers Sr., in Flint, Michigan.
In 1958, Bill graduated from St. Albans School in Washington D.C. After graduation, Bill was accepted to the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he ranked top five in academics and athletics during his first two years. Bill deferred his oath of affirmation and went on to pursue a bachelor of arts in journalism at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor. Go Blue.
Bill established a self-determining nature early on. In high school, Bill and a dance partner entered and won the local televised American Bandstand dance contest, only to find out that the headmaster of St. Albans saw the show, and there on the screen was his student, Bill, who had visibly skipped school.
At West Point, Bill excelled at athletics fostering a love of sports that continued throughout his life. His favorite sports were tennis, golf, and sailing off the shores of St. Croix, New York, and on the lakes in New Hampshire.
After graduating from U of M, he then earned a certification as a Montessori Teacher from the Washington Montessori Institute.
Bill founded Montessori schools in Plainview, New York, Frederiksted, St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Sanbornton, from where he retired. In all, nearly 4,000 students attended his schools.
Bill radiated positivity throughout his life. He infused all that he did, including his love of education and leadership with the idea of possibility into action. For the students he taught directly, he was known to weave in all subject areas around a topic of interest to the student.
In the late '70s, Bill met Janet Trumbo, a Montessori teacher who went on to teach at and eventually manage the Sanbornton New Hampshire school. Almost 20 years later, they rekindled their relationship, marrying in 1995. Bill and Janet were married for 22 years, enjoying their mutual love of teaching the Montessori Method, and enjoying the lakes of New Hampshire. During the summer months, with school out of session, Bill could be found on the links playing 18 holes before most people even woke up. Janet was an avid water skier. Their summer afternoons were spent on the lake with Janet skiing and Bill driving their boat.
Bill’s stepson, Adam, fondly remembers playing sports with his father. In addition, Bill, a man of routine, taught Adam the value of regular meditation.
As a young man, Bill gravitated to spirituality, eventually following a path of meditation, non-violence, and selfless service under the direction of Sant Kirpal Singh. He applied his positivity and discipline to his meditations, and with rare exception, Bill meditated every day for over 60 years.
Bill is predeceased by his parents Jane Dodge Dawson and William Alexander Myers Sr.; his wife Janet Rogers Trumbo Myers; and his former wife Gabrielle Yakutis Myers.
Bill is survived by his former wife, Lenore Barnum Myers of Sebastopol, California; his (and the late Gabrielle Myers’) son, William Myers and his wife, Kristi, of Birmingham, Alabama, and their three children; his stepson, Adam Barnum and his wife, Claire Frechette of Fairfax, California, and their two children; his stepson, Jamie Trumbo and his wife, Lori Burr of Dublin, Ohio., and their two children; his brother, Thomas Dawson and his wife, Kathleen White of Luray, Virginia.; his nephew Thomas and his wife, Jennifer of Indianapolis, Indiana; his son, Andrew and his wife Susan of Mill Valley, California and their children; his niece, Catherine Thomas and husband Patrick of London, UK, and their three children.
Services will be held on a later date at Sant Bani Ashram, Sanbornton.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to Pyareo Home Assisted Living, 333 Brook Road, Sanbornton, NH 03269.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
