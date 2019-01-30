NAPLES, Fla. — Willett (Will) S. Malone, son of Francis George and Anna (Sweigart) Malone, died on Jan. 27, 2019, at age 85, in Naples.
Born in Philadelphia in 1933, he attended Central High School and graduated from Drexel Institute of Technology with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was proud to have been a member of Drexel's only undefeated football team.
After graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserves, solving cooling issues for the USS Nautilus, the world's first atomic-powered submarine.
Will built a career in New Jersey and Wilmington, Delaware, in the heating and air conditioning industry, owning his own business for many years before selling it and retiring in 2003.
He coached Little League and soccer in Unionville, Pennsylvania, while raising a family and enjoying life as a gentleman farmer. He was an avid and elegant skier, and enjoyed golf once the snow finally melted. He loved sailing. Ten years dropped from his age as soon as he took the helm, whether on the Chesapeake Bay or the open sea. If the weather was good for a sail, it was also the time to fly his Piper Arrow. An excellent pilot, he and wife, Jeannie, had many adventures.
After retiring, Will sold the plane and he and Jeannie moved to Laconia, New Hampshire. They restored the 125-year-old Victorian she had owned when they married in 1990.
As snowbirds, Will and Jeannie bought a home in Naples in 2008. They were active in their community as well as participating in the activities offered by the Parkinson's Association.
Will was a loving father to Christine Malone of Denver, Colorado, and Dr. Stephen Malone with wife Robyn of Wilmington, Delaware, his children from his first marriage to Dr. Paula Malone. He was also a father to Jeannie's children, Jon Martin with wife Erin of Bridgewater, New Hampshire, and Sara McFarlane with husband Clemente of Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was "Grampa Will" to Madeline, age 18, Meghan, 15, Matthew, 14, Nora, 6, Jendaya, 6 and Ian, 2.
Will battled gracefully with Parkinson's Disease for more than 25 years. A natural athlete (he was walking at 9 months), he slowly but inexorably lost the ability to do those things which gave him joy. With wife Jeannie continuing to care for him, Will had been receiving the support of Avow Hospice at home since November. Will has donated his brain to the Brain Endowment Bank for PD research and his body to Science Care for medical research.
His family is so grateful for the compassionate care given to him by home-care companion, Joann, as well as the outstanding care provided by Avow Hospice. Contributions to the Parkinson's Association Of Southwest Florida, 5926 Premiere Way, No. 114, Naples, FL 34109, would be appreciated by those who continue the struggle of life with that cruel disease.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.