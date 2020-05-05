FRANKLIN — Willard "Bill" Miller Lonergan, 75, of Damy Drive passed away at home on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Bill was born on August 23, 1944 in Boston, Massachusetts the son of the late Willard and Mary (Finn) Lonergan. He served in the United States Navy.
Bill was an auto body technician for 45 years, he owned B&J Auto body.
Bill's love was building hot rods, he enjoyed going to stock car races and car shows. He loved his time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His biggest love of his life was his wife Jane.
Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Jane (LaBree) Lonergan of Franklin; son, David Lonergan and his wife, Juliana, of Sanbornton; daughters, Phyllis Edwards, of Franklin and Beth Bladecki and her husband, Vern, of Laconia; six grandchildren, Michelle Natal, Trevor Bladecki, Rebecca Bladecki, Mickie Edwards, Mackenzie Caveney and Kendra Lonergan; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert Lonergan, of Florida, John Lonergan, of Massachusetts and Thomas Lonergan, of Florida and by his sister, Jeanne DeGreenia of Florida.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen NH.
For those who wish the family suggest that memorial donations in Bill's memory be made to the Franklin VNA & Hospice, 75 Chestnut Street, Franklin, NH 03235. The family would like to thank them for their outstanding care and support of Bill.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simonea-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia. NH is assisting the family with their arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
