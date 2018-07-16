SANDWICH — Wilbur A. Cook Jr., 88, passed away on July 10, 2018, at his home, following a brief period of declining health.
Born June 24, 1930, he descended on his mother’s side from Mayflower passenger Stephen Hopkins. A native and lifelong resident of Sandwich, he was the oldest of four children born to Edna (Adams) and Wilbur Cook Sr.
He attended Quimby School and enlisted in the Army in 1952, serving in Korea. Upon his return to New Hampshire, he purchased a farm and, in 1954, married Joan Berry, also of Sandwich.
Before and after entering the service, Wilbur worked for Guy Thompson on his farm; it was there that he found his love for farming, and Devon cattle in particular. When he purchased his own place, Mount Israel Farm, Wilbur also raised registered Devon cattle. He showed much of his herd at fairs throughout New England where he won many championships and blue ribbons. Wilbur also raised hundreds of pigs, and for many years he was a distributor for Blue Seal Feeds, and delivered grain in parts of Belknap and Carroll counties. He also produced maple syrup from the maple orchard on the side of Mounr Israel. During the off-season, Wilbur plowed snow for the town. He also assisted his wife in driving a school bus route for the Inter-Lakes School District for almost 20 years.
Wilbur served as a member of the county Agricultural Stabilization Conservation Service for a number of years. He was a member of the Sandwich Historical Society and served on the Sandwich Planning Board for two consecutive terms.
In his retirement, Wilbur and his wife traveled extensively; they explored six of the seven continents, seeing the sights and experiencing the cultures. He appreciated coming home and looking out over the farm, and he would say, “There is no better place in the world than this.” To further enjoy his corner of the world, he built a cabin on the mountain to enjoy a panoramic view of the Lakes Region.
He was a family man who loved following the adventures of his children and grandchildren.
Wilbur leaves his wife of 64 years, Joan (Berry) Cook; daughters Holly Cook and her husband, William Milbury, and Heidi Nason and her husband, Scott Nason, both of Sandwich; a son, Robert “Bill” Cook and his wife, Kim, of Center Harbor; seven grandchildren, Ryan Milbury, Trevor Milbury, Amanda Hayes, Benjamin Nason, Allison Cook, Matthew Cook and Madison Cook; and one great-grandchild, Silas Nason.
A celebration of life is being planned for Aug. 19 from1 to 4 p.m. at 455 Diamond Ledge Road in Sandwich. Wilbur will be buried in the Israel Gilman Cemetery, located on the Cook property.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to a charity of your choice.
Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
