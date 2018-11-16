MEREDITH — Wes Darling passed peacefully in his own home at 90 years old on Nov. 15, 2018, after having had the opportunity to see the first snow storm of the season. Wintertime was probably his favorite time of year.
He was born Wesley Edward Darling on Feb. 14, 1928, the son of Dorothy and Norman Darling.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Edith Conley Darling, in 2008.
He is survived by his son, Edward Wesley Darling, and his wife, Lou Ann; daughter Mary Jane Darling and her partner, Tim Guiggey; his second wife, Rebecca Fleury Darling; grandchildren Dan Darling, Eian Darling and his wife, Katelyn, Becky Fredette and her husband, Jody, Joshua Farr and his wife, Donna, Jonathan Farr and his wife, Beth, and Adam Farr and his wife, Rachel: great-grandchildren Madison, Emma, Jack and Charlie Darling, Paige and Toby Darling, Trystan, Griffin, Jessie, Carter, and Kilean Fredette; Logan and Braley Farr, and Tyler, Mason and Cooper Farr; nieces Lynn, June, and Tanna; and nephew Lance.
Wes was blessed with two loves. Edie was his high school sweetheart. They had 61 wonderful years together. He spent the last 10 years of their time together caring for her every need with a loving dedication, while she struggled with dementia. When she died, he was lost and missed having someone to share life with.
That was when the second love entered his life. Becky brought joy and fun back into his life. She also brought an entire family who love him like their own: Brenda and Don Goodearl, Barry and Linda Fleury, Brian and Gail Fleury and their children and grandchildren. Becky has cared for him patiently and lovingly over the last few years as he began his own struggle with dementia.
Wes was raised in Milford, raised his family in Spofford, officially retired from Nashua, and settled in Meredith after retirement.
He proudly served as a volunteer firefighter in Spofford, beginning a family tradition encompassing four generations to-date.
For most of his career, he worked as a cabinetmaker/home builder. He created many beautiful pieces of furniture and built and remodeled several homes, including his own family home in Spofford. Three of his grandsons are following in his footsteps.
From 1968 to 1977, he and Edie were the administrators of Wanakee Methodist Center in Meredith. Many new friends and family relationships were started there. They both remained actively involved in the Methodist Church Conference for many years.
From 1980 to 1993, Wes and Edie managed Darling’s Gift Shop (his mother’s business) in Milford and established a branch shop of their own in Nashua.
After retirement at 71 years old, he continued to do “odd jobs” for his neighbors (snow blowing, lawn care, and home repairs) while also managing his own wood lot in New Hampton. He continued all of these activities well into his late 80s.
The family is extremely grateful for the following:
• The loving care and support of his wife, Becky, and her wonderful family;
• The patient and caring support of his many wonderful neighbors in the last few years (Wes has always been better at giving than receiving);
• The loving care of his amazing granddaughter, Rachel, and the hospice workers of Central NH VNA & Hospice, especially Cindy and Ellen.
It was an honor and a privilege for his grandsons to construct his casket.
Calling hours will be in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, on Monday, Nov. 19, 5-8 p.m. A funeral service will be in the funeral home on Tuesday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m. The Rev. Phillip Polhemus will officiate. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery, in Milford.
