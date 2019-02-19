LACONIA — Wendy Rae (Homer) Ketchum, 65, passed away Feb. 11, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital, in the loving arms of her family, after a sudden illness.
Wendy was born Jan. 19, 1954, in Laconia and was the daughter of Barney and Adeline (Pelczar) Homer of Meredith.
Wendy was a lifelong resident of the Lakes Region and most recently was employed at the Coach Store in Tilton, and prior to that was employed at Melnick’s Shoe in Laconia.
Wendy enjoyed birdwatching, her pets, shopping, summer flowers, days at the ocean and, most of all, time spent with her loving family. She was known as Gigi to her grandchildren who were her greatest love. Her grandchildren will always love their Gigi and her special gifts she would bring to every visit. She loved being surrounded by her family at holidays and special events.
She was the beloved wife of Allen Ketchum for 23 years and the devoted mother of Derek Kimball of Franklin, Alicia Woglom and her husband, Kurt, of Laconia, Holly Symonds and her husband, Mark, of Lebanon, and Jillian Hoey of Belmont. Her stepsons are Conor and wife Heidi Ketchum of Bristol and Ross Ketchum of Concord. She was the greatest Gigi to Kayla, Charleigh, Haley and Braden, and the loving sister of Pamela Swenson-Patenaude and Bob, Candy Thomas and Jerry, and Leslie Avery. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life later in the spring, with more details to follow.
For those who wish, memorial donations may be made in Wendy’s name to the N.H. Humane Society; or the American Cancer Society-Breast Cancer Research, PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.
