MEREDITH — Wendy L. Smith, 55, of Meredith passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, from complications of a lifelong heart condition. Her family was by her side, including her husband, Shawn Smith, and her daughter, Allie Smith.
Wendy was born on May 9, 1963, in North Adams, Massachusetts, the daughter of Frederick and Patricia (Crosier) Foster.
Wendy was a warm and generous person and perhaps best known for a wild and unpredictable sense of humor. She had a laugh that would fill a room. You never quite knew what she would say or do, but you knew it would be entertaining.
She did not dwell on her illness but accepted it as a challenge and even found humor in it. Her family and dog Jade were a wonderful comfort as she battled her medical condition for years. Wendy loved living in New Hampshire. She delighted in visiting the mountains, skiing when she was able, and taking Jade for swims as often as possible.
Hairstylists are often therapists to their clients, and this was certainly true of Wendy. She loved to offer advice and comfort to them as they sat through cuts, curls and highlights over the years.
Wendy is survived by her mother, Patricia Foster; her husband, Shawn Smith; her daughter, Allie Smith; her sister, Sallie Foster; her brother, Norman Foster; and her dog, Jade. In addition, she will be missed by her many close friends and clients from more than 20 years of work at Headlines Creative Hair in Glendale.
In a world that increasingly finds ways to separate people, she found ways to bring them together. Her family invites friends to share memories at a gathering to celebrate her life in the coming weeks. Details will be shared through text, email and phone by her family.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
