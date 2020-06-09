BRISTOL — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Weldon Duncan Haddock, at Golden Crest Assisted Living on May 23, 2020. He was 100 years old.
Weldon was born on June 14, 1919 (Flag Day), the son of the late John and Matilda Haddock of Laconia, New Hampshire. Weldon was predeceased by his brothers Howard, Ross, Bryson and sister Winifred, all of Laconia, NH.
During World War II and beyond (from 1944 through 1946), he proudly served his country, the United States Navy, as a submariner. On returning to NH, he worked for Whittemore’s Flower Shop, the Laconia Police Dept. and the New Hampton Prep School, before spending the majority of his career with the Newfound School District from 1964-1991.
Weldon and Evelyn enjoyed summers by the ocean at their beloved campground in York Beach, Maine. There they enjoyed meeting friends, old and new alike, to partake in potluck suppers, early morning sunrise walks along the beach and campfires with their grandchildren.
On retirement, he and his beloved Evelyn moved to Beverly Hills, Florida. He made many friends while enjoying painting and ceramics classes with neighbors. He also enjoyed taking naps on his beloved recliner while watching anything sports related on the television or sitting out on the patio watching for the latest satellite to fly overhead, as he was an avid and novice astronomer. He liked making art and created beautiful macramé chairs for his friends and hand painted dishes for his family. He enjoyed bird watching and was a master at creating beautiful cabinetry, barbecuing, training the newest family dog or getting a wild chipmunk to take treats out of his hand.
He was an extremely hard worker. He was a patient, sweet and giving man. He was dearly loved and will be truly missed by all who had the fortune to know him. Finally, and most simply, he made life magical for a little girl, who will forever see him as the epitome of grace, love, kindness and class.
For 63 years, he was the beloved husband and best friend of the late Evelyn A Haddock.
He was also the loving father to Norma Hildreth and husband Frank of Florida, Madeline Stanley and husband Wayne of Missouri, Dennis Locke and wife Lorraine of New Jersey, Linda Lyden and Kathryn Sneed, both from NH. He was the proud grandfather of Robert Bryan of Colorado, Kimberly McEntire of Nevada, David Dupont of Pennsylvania, Sherri Moss of Missouri and Tagi Braley Sullivan of California. He was a great-grandfather to seven great grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild along with many nieces and nephews. He was loved, and will be fondly remembered by his many cousins, extended family and many numerous good friends from New Hampshire to Maine to Florida.
Services will be private. He will be interred with military honors in Homeland Cemetery in Bristol. Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.
