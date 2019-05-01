MEREDITH — Wayne Garfield Bredvik of Meredith passed away on April 25, 2019, with his loving wife, Carol, by his side. He was 77 years old.
Wayne was born on July 16, 1941, in Flint, Michigan, and was the son of Garfield Bredvik and Charlotte Carlson.
Wayne graduated from South Lyon High School in 1959. He attended Alma College on a full scholarship for one year before transferring to the University of Michigan, College of Architecture, graduating in 1965 with a bachelor’s degree in Architecture.
Wayne met his former wife, Marilyn Maynard, and they married in 1963. They had three children.
Wayne worked for two architectural firms and Manufacturer's Bank in Detroit before being recruited by the Bank of Boston in Boston, Massachusetts, as vice-president and senior manager of architecture and construction of new branch banks, both foreign and domestic. The family moved to Norfolk, Massachusetts, where Wayne served on the Norfolk Building Committee and helped plan a library expansion, fire station expansion, and construction of a new elementary school.
It was during this time that Wayne got his pilot's license and flew his Cessna 172 around the U.S. and Canada. He was offered and accepted a position as site and construction manager with Payless Shoe Source when the company came into the New England area in the early 1990s.
Wayne met his wife, Carol Bennett, and they married in 1993, and moved to Meredith, New Hampshire, after retirement, where they designed and had a log home built on Lake Waukewan.
They formed a company together and Wayne designed and sold log home packages. He was active in the community, including being on the local search committee responsible for selecting an architect for a new fire station, and as chairman of the board of trustees at the First Congregational Church for many years.
Wayne was an artist in his own right, loved to write, sail, ski, fly his plane, help protect the loons, drive his Model T truck, an avid reader, loved pipe organs, and continued to design additions and houses for acquaintances up until recently.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Carol, and his three children, Brenda Madison and husband Mark of Laguna Beach, California,, Brian Bredvik and wife Lynn of Wilbraham, Massachusetts, and Barbara Wotton and husband Bret of Franklin, Massachusetts; six grandchildren, Kirsten, Hanna, Jenna, and Adam Bredvik and Nicholas and Evan Wotton; a brother, Gordon Bredvik, and his wife, Dian, of Lake George, Colorado; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and his wife Carol's extended family.
In lieu of flowers, Wayne's wish would be to make a donation to the First Congregational Church of Meredith — designate "board of trustees" — or to the Meredith Food Pantry.
There will be a service of celebration on Thursday, May 9, at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Meredith on Highland Street.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
