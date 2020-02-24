WHITE RIVER JCT., Vt. — Wayne G. Lilly, 82, died Feb. 22, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
He was born one of 12 children to Cecil Lilly and Gertrude (Petty) Lilly on Aug. 12, 1937, in Ticonderoga, New York. Wayne grew up in Ticonderoga, enjoying fishing, hunting, and spending time in the woods.
He later moved to Pelham, New Hampshire, and worked at Tyre Rubber in Andover, Massachusetts, where he met and fell in love with Audrey Silver. They were married on Aug. 11,1978, and lived in Pelham until Tyre Rubber was relocated to Belmont, New Hampshire. The couple moved to Tilton, New Hampshire so that Wayne could continue with the company until he retired.
Following retirement, Wayne enjoyed camping with his wife and doing woodworking projects in the shop he set up in his basement.
While living in the Tilton area, they were members of Hope Community Chapel in Franklin, New Hampshire.
In 2014, they moved to White River Junction to be nearer to the medical center, due to Wayne’s declining health, and became members of Valley Bible Church in White River Junction.
He is survived by his wife, Audrey, of White River Junction; daughters Patricia Lilly of Lake George, Colorado, and Colleen Lilly-Dunkum of Leominster, Massachusetts; brother John Lilly of Salt Lake City, Utah; and sister Shirley Lilly of Lowell, Massachusetts; as well as several nieces and nephews.
There will be a funeral service on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m. at Valley Bible Church, 851 Fairview Terrace, White River Junction, followed by committal at the West Lebanon Cemetery in West Lebanon, New Hampshire.
Condolences to Wayne’s family may be made in an online guestbook at knightfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Word of Life Fellowship, PO Box 600, Schroon Lake, NY 12870; or Valley Bible Church, 851 Fairview Terrace, White River Jct., VT 05001.
