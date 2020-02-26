WHITE RIVER JCT., Vt. — Wayne G. Lilly, 82, died Feb. 22, 2020, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
He was born one of 13 children of Cecil R. Lilly and Gertrude M. (Petty) Lilly on Aug. 12, 1937, in Castleton.
Wayne grew up in Ticonderoga, New York, and later moved to Plaistow, New Hampshire. He worked at Tyer Rubber Company, Andover, Massachusetts, eventually residing in Tilton, New Hampshire, and lived there until 2015 when, due to his declining health, he moved to White River Junction.
Wayne was an active member of The Valley Bible Church in White River Junction. He also enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time in his woodworking shop at home.
He is survived by his daughters, Patricia J. Lilly of Lake George, Colorado, and Colleen N. Lilly-Dunkum and her wife, Loretta, of Leominster, Massachusetts; his brother, John R. Lilly, and his wife, Muriel, of Salt Lake City, Utah; his sister, Shirley A. Lilly of Lowell, Massachusetts; his wife, Audrey (Silver) Lilly; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by the mother of his children, Joan Wallace Lilly, and his siblings, Cecil Ray Jr., Constance Elaine, Carolyn Marie, Dean Melvin, Alice Rhoda, Lois Mae, Norma Elizabeth, Sandra Jean, Malcolm Edward, and Baby Boy (died at birth).
