Wayne G. King Sr., 86

ASHLAND — Wayne George King Sr., 86, of Ashland died at home with his family by his side on Feb. 14, following a period of declining health.
He was born in Meredith, on Dec. 9, 1936, the son of Bernard and Lucille (Hamm) King.
Wayne spent his early years in Center Harbor where he attended the One Room School House. He was a graduate of Laconia High School. Following his school years, he was employed by Scott & Williams in Laconia, was a self-employed logger for many years, and was employed by LW Packard Woolen Mill for many years.
He enjoyed fishing, country music, Johnny Cash and he loved his cats and dogs.
He was predeceased by his wife Gladys (Pike) King.
Wayne is survived by his longtime partner, Maureen "Minnie" Havlock of Ashland; his daughters, Katherine Poehler and partner Butch Smith of Sanbornton, Elizabeth Sargent of Tilton, Helen King of Holderness, Heidi Thompson of Queensbury, New York; his son, Wayne King Jr. and wife Patricia of Franklin; 19 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Evelyn Taylor and husband Jim of New Hampton; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Burial was held in Green Grove Cemetery in Ashland,, on Feb. 21. A Celebration of Life will be held at a time to be announced.
Donations may be made to the NH Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH 03246.
Dupuis Funeral Home, Ashland, is handling the arrangements. For more information go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.