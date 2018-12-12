LACONIA — Wayne Archie Smith, 75, of Oak Street, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at Concord Hospital.
Wayne was born on April 12, 1943, in Laconia, the son of the late Herbert R. and Helena (Boissonneault) Smith, and attended Belmont High School.
Wayne loved Christmas, even as a child. Lights would be up for a month in advance with many manger and nativity sets. His hobbies were ceramics, singing, cribbage, puzzles, and most of all, spending time with his family.
Wayne worked for the Allen Rogers Corp. for 32 years and Lakes Region Linen for nine years, retiring in June 2008.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Suzanne D. (Hughes) Smith; three brothers, Jean Marie Smith and his wife, Gina, Dennis Smith and his wife, Sharon, and Eugene Smith and his wife, Darlene; a sister, Judy Turcotte; his cat companion, Twilight; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was predeceased by a brother, Herbert R. Smith Jr., and a sister, Cora Brown.
A Calling Hour will be on Monday, Dec. 17, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Memorial Service will follow at 11 a.m., also at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
Burial will take place in the spring in the family plot at St. Lambert Cemetery, Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Wayne’s name be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
