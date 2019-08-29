LACONIA — Warren S. Gordon, 52, of Brigham Street, died on Aug. 20, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Warren was born on March 23, 1967, in Birmingham, England, the son of Valentine and Thelma (Smith) Gordon.
Warren worked as a CNA for many years at the New Hampshire Veterans' Home in Tilton.
Warren enjoyed video games, music, movies, and spending time exercising at the gym.
Warren is survived by his parents, Valentine and Thelma (Smith) Gordon; his wife of 20 years, Dionne (Henderson) Gordon; his son, Darius Gordon; four daughters, Simone Henderson, Aminata Henderson, Imanee Gordon, and Naomi Gordon; his grandson, Jackson Scarlett; and three brothers, Kevin Gordon, Gerald Gordon, and Adrian Gordon.
There will be a celebration of life on Monday, Sept. 2, at 4 p.m. at Lakes Region Community Services, 719 N Main St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Private Funeral Services for the family will be on Sept. 4.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
