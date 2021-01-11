MEREDITH — Wanda M. Hough, 70, died on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the St. Francis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Laconia from complications from COVID-19.
Wanda was born on March 7, 1950, in Laconia, NH, the daughter of the late Ernest Avery Sr. and Phyllis (McClary) Avery.
In 1979, Wanda married her husband, Paul. Wanda worked at the Etcetera Shoppe before opening Waukewan Antiques with her husband in 1994.
Wanda enjoyed watching horror movies.
Wanda is survived by her husband, Paul Hough; her son, Richard Hough; her daughter, Linda Hough; two grandchildren, Jordan and Mason; two brothers, Robbie Avery and Douglas Avery; two sisters, Karen Constant and Melody Smock; as well as her beloved dog, Lillie. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her brothers, Rodney Avery, Eugene Avery, and Donald Young.
A Graveside Service will be held in the spring at Meredith Village Cemetery.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
