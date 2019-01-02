GILFORD — Walton “Walt” F. Stockwell, 86, of Wesley Way, died Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at Forestview Manor, Meredith. He lived 31,430 days.
Walt was born on Dec. 2, 1932, in Worcester, Massachusetts, the son of the late Walton F. and Phyllis L. (Skerry) Stockwell. He spent nearly 30 years in Sterling, Massachusetts, his adopted home town, moving to New Hampshire in 1995.
Many people remember Walt as “The Flagman” — his hobby — and from which he presented many lectures on flag history with his wife.
He received a degree in Business Administration from The Evening College of Clark University.
Walt spent nearly 40 years in the computer field for a large insurance company in Worcester, Massachusetts. He retired early, which started him on a varied career of people-related jobs, which gave him much personal satisfaction. These included National Park Service Ranger, U.S. Forest Service Information Specialist, Mountain Guide, Events Coordinator, and Nordic Ski Instructor.
Walt was also a very active volunteer for much of his adult life, including many that were youth- or historically oriented. He believed in the concept of “Giving Back” for what he had received from others. He received many volunteer awards and recognition, including the Boy Scout “Silver Beaver Award.” Walt’s last business card read "Retired Volunteer" — which never happened.
Walt is survived by his wife, Shirley (Jasper) Stockwell, and two sons, Scott F. Stockwell of Sterling, Massachusetts, and Mark R. Stockwell and his wife, Roslyn of Parker, Colorado.
There will be a calling hour on Wednesday, Jan. 9, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Memorial Service will follow the calling hour at 11 a.m., also at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Walt’s name be made to the National Parks and Conservation Association, 777 6th Street SW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20001-3723.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
