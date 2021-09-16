Walter P. Watson, 77

LACONIA — Walter P. “Walt” Watson, 77, of Van Dyke Drive, died on Monday, September 13, 2021, at his home.
Walt was born on March 5, 1944 in Camden, NJ, the son of Walter and Jean (Danner)Watson. He was a former Roman Catholic Priest at Sacred Heart Parish in Camden, NJ.
Walt was devoted to reaching out to marginalized people. After leaving the priesthood, he worked with mentally disabled adults throughout the Lakes Region in New Hampshire for Lakes Region Community Services and Easter Seals.
Walt is survived by his wife of 15 years, Theresa Doucet; his mother, Jean (Danner)Watson; his brother, Mark Watson and his wife, Susan; his sister, Maryjean Watson Avery and her husband, David; sister-in-laws, Camille Morse, Sue Baker, and Pauline Doucet and her husband, Richard Pease; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, Walt was predeceased by his brothers, Joseph Watson, Greg Watson, and Kenneth Watson.
Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m., in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Walt’s name be made to Easter Seals of New Hampshire, 555 Auburn Street, Manchester, NH 03103.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.