THORNTON — Walter "Ozzie" Alden Sleeper, age 86, passed away peacefully at his home in Thornton, Jan. 18, 2019.
He was born on March 24, 1932, in Plymouth to Wendall Sleeper and Mildred Sleeper.
Ozzie spent most of his career working for Howard Johnsons, beginning in 1954 at the restaurant in Thornton. He and his family later moved to Florida where he managed a restaurant in Miami. Several times he was involved with the startup of some of the largest restaurants in the country.
After moving back to New Hampshire, in 1977, Ozzie worked for several bus companies: Morse’s, Concord Trailways, then Robertson’s Transit. He especially enjoyed various long trips around the country and transporting sports teams to their events.
On June 7, 1954, he married May Ramona Anderson. Ozzie’s favorite occupation was watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He loved and was proud of all of them. He also loved fishing.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, May; sons Doug, Terry, and Mark; daughters Debbie and Karen; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Foster’s Boiler Room in the Common Man Inn & Spa, 231 Main St., Plymouth, on Saturday, Jan. 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. Burial will be at the family’s convenience in the Spring.
Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with their arrangements. To sign Ozzie’s Book of memories, see www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
