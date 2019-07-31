TILTON — Walter M. Kulacz, 91, of Tilton, former longtime Franklin resident, died on July 29, 2019, after a period of failing health.
He was born in Franklin on Jan. 14, 1928, the son of Michael and Agnes (Slowik) Kulacz. Walt graduated from Franklin High School in 1946.
He worked for his family business, Franklin Dairy, for many years, and later worked at Acme Staple in Franklin prior to retiring.
Walt and his wife moved to Tilton in 2000.
He was a life member of the Knights of Columbus and Franklin Elks Lodge 1280. Walt also was a member of the former Polish Home Association.
Walt enjoyed gardening and playing cards and golf.
Family members include his wife of 72 years, Marie (Martin) Kulacz of Tilton; three daughters, Janice Koblenzer of Londonderry, Kathryn MacKissock of Laconia, and Marianne Kulacz of Franklin; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, several step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren; his brother, Frank Kulacz and wife Peggy of Concord; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son Gary Kulacz; sisters Carol Kulacz, Stella Kulacz, and Jennie Grabowski; and three brothers, Fred, Albert, and Stanley.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Aug. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, Aug. 5, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Paul Church, School Street, Franklin. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Donation in memory of Walt may be made to St. Gabriel Parish, PO Box 490, Franklin, NH 03235.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
