NORTHFIELD — Walter Leland Bundy, 91, of Highland Mtn. Road, passed away at home, with his loving family by his side, on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
Walter was born on June 3, 1930 in Meredith, the son of the late Wesley L. and Leona A. (Johnson) Bundy.
Walter was a veteran of the United States Air Force, during the Korean War.
Walter was a member of the Lochmere Baptist Church, a life member of the V.F.W. Post #1698, Franklin, Dorie Lodge F. & A. M. No. 78, Eastern Star, Mt. Washington, Chapter #25 Tilton, NH, and a life member 35 years, Laconia Lodge of Elks No. 876 and the Tilton and Northfield American Legion.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Geraldine "Gerry" (Chase) Bundy of Northfield. Through this marriage, Walter loved four step-children, Mary Smith, Paul Hilliard, Carol Brenson and David Hilliard; six step-grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Walter had a brother, Cecil Smith of Meredith; two sisters, Mamie Sirel of Laconia and Rita Yancy of Wilks-Barre, PA; and several nephews and nieces.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. in the Carriage house at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
A Burial will be held at a later date in Bayside Cemetery, Laconia, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests, that memorial donations in Walter's memory may be made to Lochmere Baptist Church, 19 Church St, Lochmere, NH 03252.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
