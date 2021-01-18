LACONIA — Walter J. Powers of Laconia, NH, and formerly of Nashua, NH, was called home to the Lord on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.
Walt was born on September 20, 1933, in Taunton, MA, the son of Walter G. and Alice D. (Gormley) Powers.
Walt was educated in Taunton public schools and graduated from Monsignor James Coyle High School in 1951. He received his BA in Economics from Holy Cross College, Class of 1955 and from the Graduate School of Business at Boston College in 1958. After service in the US Army, he returned to Holy Cross and served three years as an instructor in the Department of Economics. He maintained close ties to the college over the years serving as Holy Cross class agent for over 40 years. He maintained his life-long interest in education during his years in business, serving as an adjunct faculty member at both the University of Hartford and Southern New Hampshire University, teaching classes in economics, marketing and strategic management.
Walt joined Nashua Corporation in 1964 and enjoyed a 30-year career, serving in a variety of Sales, Marketing and General Management positions in the both the domestic and international markets. He traveled the world for business, but his heart was always in New England, where he could follow his beloved Holy Cross sports teams and the Red Sox. He was a long-time member of the Laconia Country Club and a former member of both the Nashua Country Club and the Citrus Hills Golf Club in Hernando, FL. He belonged to the 100 Club of New Hampshire for many years.
Walt was an optimist; the glass was always half-full. He was loyal to his friends, and kind to strangers. He loved to tell and hear stories, which usually ended with a hearty laugh. Walt loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his greatest enjoyment was spending time with them and knowing they were healthy, safe and happy.
Walt is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Christine (Begley) Powers, originally from Wethersfield, CT; and his three sons; and nine grandchildren; son, Mark Powers and his wife Lisa of Shrewsbury, MA, and their daughters Rebekah and Marlena; son, Brian Powers and his wife Patricia of Bedford, NH, and their family, Michaela Drivas and her husband Peter, Ashleigh Powers and her fiancé Brett Mastropoll, Andrew Gilson and Ben Gilson; and son, Greg Powers and his wife Chris of Needham, MA, and their 3 sons, Matthew, Andrew and Luke. Walter was also the proud great-grandparent of Emma and Caden Drivas. He is also survived by one sister, Catherine Leddy of North Falmouth, MA; and one brother-in-law, Neil Begley and his wife Mary of Glastonbury, CT; along with many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 private services will be held.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.