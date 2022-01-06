BRISTOL — Walter J. Corbeil, 91, of Bristol, New Hampshire and Zephyrhills Florida, passed away on December 22, 2021. He was born and raised in Woodstock, November 14 1930, the son of the late J. Henry and Roseanna Corbeil. He graduated from Woodstock High School in 1948.
He served honorably in the US Army during the Korean war from January 1949 through June 1951. He was able to participate in the Honor Flight New England trip to Washington DC in September of 2018. He married Ruth (Huckins) at St Joseph Church. Together they raised five children and were married for 58 years at the time of her passing.
After his discharge, he worked for Pratt and Whitney in Hartford, Connecticut until he moved back to New Hampshire to be closer to family.
The family grew up on Beech Street where he milked his cow, raised chickens, pigs and rabbits. He would cut hay using the tractor himself. In the winter he would do his own snow plowing. In his younger years, he enjoyed snowmobiling, motorcycle riding, and deer hunting.
He owned and operated Walt's TV repair while living at the Beech Street residence, and although his sales were exclusive to Zenith, he serviced many brands. He worked for Alan Esty (machine shop) in Bristol and Arwood in Tilton, before opening his own machine shop, Corbeil Enterprises in Bristol and with assistance and support of his wife they opened Bristol Roller Rink above the machine shop. There he became dad, grampa, papa to many children in the area. He later added the Bristol NAPA store and U-haul rentals to his businesses in Bristol prior to his retirement.
Walt was a communicant, usher and greeter at the former St. Timothy Church and Our Lady of Grace Chapel in Bristol for more than 50 years. He was a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus #7073. While in Zephyrhills he attended St. Joseph's Church.
He enjoyed going to car shows in Bristol and Florida, camping, dancing, going on cruises, NASCAR and other races. His favorite driver was Mark Martin. He was able to go to many NASCAR races in NH and on the east coast and son Steven's races in NH. He enjoyed football, especially the NE Patriots and was able to attend a game in Foxboro. He enjoyed seafood especially lobster, haddock. sea scallops and shrimp.
He loved the warm Florida weather and he and his wife spent many winters there until he moved there permanently in 2021. During all the years in New Hampshire and Florida he was active and social with playing poker, bowling, golfing, shuffleboard, euchre, cribbage and other events. He also made pine needle baskets using the long Florida pine needles and whirligigs that would spin in the breeze from aluminum cans. He liked to work on his vehicles and campers. His pride and joy was the 1967 Chevrolet Camaro that belonged to his mother-in-law, Mabel Huckins, that has remained in the family for more than 50 years.
He was a member of the VFW post #1040 in Bristol and most recently the Moose lodge in Zephyrhills.
He served the town of Bristol as a member of the beach committee and as a sewer commissioner for many years.
He is predeceased by his wife Ruth; his parents, J. Henry and Roseanna (Cassidy) Corbeil; his sister, Verna (Corbeil) Matthews; and brother, Joseph A. (Sonny) Corbeil; his beloved Shih tzu, Palmetto aka Pammie.
He is survived by his children, twins, Diane Williams and Donna (Greg) Patten, Steven (Patricia) Corbeil, William (Brenda) Corbeil, Robert (Kim) Corbeil; seven grandchildren, who he called "papas pains...(they were grammies angels") Jennifer (Tim) Moulton, Leighann (Andrew) Nelson, Carrie Williams, Jeffrey (Jillian) Williams, Samantha (Joe) Casey, Nathanial Corbeil and Shelby Corbeil; eight great-grandchildren and number 9 due in June 2022; nephews and nieces.
The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses in New Hampshire and Florida.
A memorial mass will be held Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 10 a.m. at our Lady of Grace Chapel of Holy Trinity Parish, 2 West Shore Rd, Bristol, NH. Burial will be in Homeland Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Marian Center in Bristol NH.
Donations may be made in his name to the National Kidney Foundation, https://www.kidney.org/donation or American Heart Association, https://www.heart.org/?form=FUNWSYLXSNW.
To share a memory or leave an online condolence, please go to www.emmonsfuneralhome.com
