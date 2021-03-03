FRANKLIN — Walter F. Krauz Jr., 70, of Franklin, passed away at home surrounded by family after a long illness. He was born in Franklin, New Hampshire on January 2, 1951, the son of Walter F. Sr. and Norma (Pomerleau) Krauz. Walter was a lifelong resident of Franklin, he graduated from Franklin High School, class of 1970.
He worked for over 30 years for Franklin IGA as the produce manager. Later working for Webster Valve for 17 years until his retirement. Walter enjoyed classic cars, owning them and going to many car shows. He also enjoyed golfing, riding his motorcycle, spending time with friends and family and washing every car he could get his hands on.
He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie M. Merkley and her husband Robert of Salisbury; stepson, Tom Underhill and his wife Susan Underhill; grandchildren, Michael Brace and girlfriend, Meredith Cline, Kaitlyn Brace and boyfriend, Patrick Burt and Mikayla Brace and boyfriend, Philip Forge, Collins and Cameron Merkley; brothers, John Krauz of Franklin and Richard Bruce Krauz of Franklin; sister, Bonnie Riberdy of Campton.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made in memory of Walter to the Concord Kiwanis Club, Car Classic Shows, PO Box 939, Concord, New Hampshire 03301.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton is assisting the Krauz family.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
