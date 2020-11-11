MEREDITH — Walter Eugene Chamberlain Sr., 82, of Meredith, died unexpectedly on November 9, 2020 at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, NH.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts on October 25, 1938, he was the son of Leslie Eugene and Maude (Crowell) Chamberlain.
Walter grew up in Tyngsboro, MA and attended Tyngsboro schools. He was a resident of Lowell, MA for many years, and resided in Meredith for the past 11 years.
He worked as an automobile mechanic for most all his life and had worked, for many years, for Wally Dunn Service Station in Dracut, MA.
Walter was a proud US Army veteran and had served from 1958 to 1960. A spirited man, his unique outlook allowed him to see humor in life which he shared with those around him.
Walter was predeceased by two stepchildren, Robert Hurd and Ann Marie Kent.
Walter is survived by his wife of 11 years, Patricia A. (Sidney) Chamberlain of Meredith. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, his son, Walter E. Chamberlain Jr. and his wife Lisa of Calera, AL.; and his two daughters, Lisa L. and her husband Jim Atwood of Litchfield, NH and Valerie E. Chamberlain of Manchester, NH; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Sally Leahy of Pelham, NH; and his brother, Edward Gotham of Hudson, NH; and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind two stepchildren, Beverly Tibbetts of Interlochen, FL and David Hurd of Center Harbor, NH; 12 step-grandchildren, 25 step-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held in the Walnut Grove Cemetery, Grove St., Methuen, MA, on Friday, November 13th at 11 a.m., where he will take his final resting place with his predeceased wife, Lila.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Walter’s memory can be made to Operation Gratitude, PO Box 260257, Encino, CA 91426 or by going to www.operationgratitude.com/donatepor at https://www.operationgratitude.com/donate/Operation Gratitude.
