BELMONT — Walter Charles Ellsworth, 86, of Heritage Terrace, passed away on Dec. 1, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center-Jack Byrnes Center, due to a fall in his home.
Walter was born Sept. 9, 1933, in Laconia, son of the late Edward L. and Ethel (Hillard) Ellsworth.
Walter worked at Webster Valve in Franklin and Belmont Village Store where you would often see him getting his lottery tickets. Before his health started failing, you would see Walter riding his bike, visiting family and friends. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed helping others whenever he could.
Walter was a big fan of the Red Sox and the Patriots. Every Home Day in Belmont he would ride in the parade with the chief of police.
In addition to his parents, Walter was predeceased by his sisters and brother, Bernice, Ruth, Wendell, and Leon Everet Raymond.
Walter is survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to specially thank the Lakes Region Community Services and the Easter Seals.
There will be no calling hours.
A spring burial will take place at South Road Cemetery, Belmont.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Walter’s name be made to Lakes Region Community Services, PO Box 509, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.