LACONIA — Walter Bruce Skawinski, 75, of Laconia, died Dec. 23, 2018, at Golden View Health Care Center, in Meredith.
Born in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 28, 1943, he was the son of Walter C. and Winnifred (Sweetland) Skawinski.
Bruce grew up in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, and graduated from North High School in North Attleboro. Bruce and Mary Anne moved to Meredith in 1978 and have been residents of Laconia for several years.
In 1985, Bruce started his own landscaping business, Bruce’s Landscaping, and operated that until his retirement in 2008.
Bruce was a long-time member of the Meredith Rotary Club and enjoyed camping, traveling and being with family and friends.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Mary Anne (Coleman) Skawinski; his sons, Lee Skawinski and his wife, Sarah Goodhue, Adam Skawinski, and Daniel Skawinski and his wife, Sarah; his sister-in-law, Joyce Lee, and brother-in-law, Dan Lee; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Hwy., Meredith, on Sunday, Jan. 6, 1-3 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Church, on Monday, Jan. 7, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Meredith Village Cemetery, Meredith.
Memorial donations may be sent in his memory to the Meredith Rotary Club, PO Box 1210, Meredith, NH 03253.
