TILTON — Walter Borchert, 98, of Winter Street died on Dec. 14, 2019, at the New Hampshire Veterans’ Home.
Walter was born on June 18, 1921, in New York, New York, the son of George and Emma Borchert.
Walter enlisted in the United States Navy in 1939 and was a survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
Following his military service, he married Gloria Jordan in 1946, to whom he was married for 71 years, until her death in 2017.
He went on to work as a site engineer for the City of New York and retired to Meredith in 1977 and later moved to Briarcrest Estates.
Walter maintained a very large garden on their property and loved to tend to all his vegetables and plantings. He was very active in the Community Action Program and enjoyed visiting with those to whom he delivered food. He kept active not only with his garden and community service but also with his love for carpentry and building.
Walter and Gloria were founding members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Laconia and remained active until their health declined.
Walter was recently recognized at the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremonies at the New Hampshire Veterans’ Home.
Walter is survived by his son, Richard Borchert, and his wife, Joan.
There will be no calling hours.
A Service celebrating his life will take place on Friday, Dec. 20, at 1 p.m. at the Good Shepard Lutheran Church, 2238 Parade Road, Laconia, NH 03246.
Burial will take place at Calverton National Cemetery in New York at a later date.
Donations may be made to the N.H. Veterans’ Home, 139 Winter St. Tilton , NH 03276; or to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2238 Parade Road Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.