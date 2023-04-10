Virginia Wakeman, 94

LACONIA — Virginia (Reiley) Wakeman, 94, a lifelong resident of Laconia, died Wednesday, March 29, at the Taylor Community in Laconia.
Gini was born in Laconia on Dec. 5, 1928. She was the daughter of Elinor Norton Reiley and William S. Reiley. She graduated from Laconia High School in 1946 and later from Burdett College in Boston.
Gini married H. Max Wakeman Jr. in 1950. Together they raised two children and became active members of the Laconia community throughout their lives. They spent their retirement years traveling and enjoying winters golfing at their home in Venice, Florida.
Gini served in various volunteer roles during her life. She was very active in the Lakes Region General Hospital Auxiliary and served as president. Gini volunteered in Laconia Public Schools, served as a supervisor of the checklist for ward 1 for many years and was on the board of directors at Taylor Home. Following her love of skiing, she served on the Gunstock Ski Patrol. Gini’s real passion was golf and she served on the board of directors at Laconia Country Club, becoming the first female president in 1984.
Gini is survived by her daughter, Beth Poulin-Smith (Joseph Smith) of Swanzey; grandsons, Seth Poulin (Shayne) of Redlands California, Eric Poulin (Jenna) of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, Jake Poulin (Alison) of Swanzey, Conor Wakeman (Mandy) of Allen, Texas, Gareth Wakeman (Haley) of Richmond, Virginia; daughter-in-law, Sue Wakeman of Midlothian, Virginia; and eight great-grandchildren.
Virginia is predeceased by her husband, H. Max Wakeman Jr.; her son, Brian Wakeman; her son-in-law, Stephen Poulin; and her brother, William Reiley.
A Memorial Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 15, at 11 a.m., at the Laconia Congregational Church, 18 Veterans Square at Pleasant Street.
Interment will be held at a later date at Bayside Cemetery, Laconia.
Per Gini’s wishes, omit flowers and give to a charitable donation of your choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
