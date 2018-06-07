MEREDITH — Virginia Colby Theberge, 98, of Gilford died Thursday, May 31, 2018, at Forestview Manor.
Virginia was born on Oct. 10, 1920, to the late Charles Freeman and Erma (Buzzell) Colby, a granddaughter of the DAR (Daughters of American Revolution War.)
Virginia had an interesting life, making the most of the Great Depression era by creating simple fun into amoré friendships and family legacies by local mountain hikes, as a girl, starting at her roots and beyond explorations with sisters and, when the babies came along, safety pins to clip them to the sheets, family, and then with her sisters and their families following their military men all over the world. Her diaries written in shorthand, a special kind of GAL she was and will leave behind knowledge and blessings for our future, traveling the world with her two sisters and many cousins, aunts and uncles along the way ... a neighbors Girl Scout, National Honors Society Lakon, Class of 1939, Laconia High School graduate. She toured the country during WWII and afterward with her husband. She married on March 25, 1942, to Aime before settling in Sanbornton, building their home starting in 1950, working as a secretary for a Laconia law firm and serving as Den Mother for the Boy Scouts.
Virginia was very involved in the Barbershop singing scene as Aime sang in quartets and the Lakes Region Chordsmen. Later, she took up motorcycling and rode well into her sixties.
Virginia is survived by two sons, Jerry Jon Theberge of Gilford and Steven Paul Theberge; five grandchildren, Bruce Hibbard and Jeanne Bickford of Belmont, Andrea Sue E. Theberge, Blais Keon and Katie Theberge Thompson; great-grandchildren Noah, Christian Blais, Gilford, Kaleb Hibbard, Belmont, Amelia Aimee Theberge, Abby and Alana Thompson of Mayflower, Arizona; eight great-grandchildren; and five nephews, Brian and Eric Faller, Clyde, Wayne and Jacques.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Aimee Armand Theberge; sisters Marjorie Colby Jacques and Shirley Colby Faller; and a great-grandchild, Austin Colby Blais.
Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 9, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
Memorial services and burial will be private.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), 85 North State St., Concord, NH 03301; or to the NH Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
