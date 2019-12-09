LACONIA — Virginia Peterson passed away peacefully on Nov. 22, 2019, at Taylor Community in Laconia.
She was born on March 10, 1930, to Hazel and Oakes Kent Lawrence of Tilton.
She graduated from Boston University in June 1952. She worked as a certified alcohol and drug counselor after training at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Maryland, and was involved with AA, Alanon, and 12-step programs for 48 years of her life.
Her interests were her family, friends, nature and life-long learning. Her hobbies included tai chi, American-Indian drumming, and kayaking. She was an initiate at Sant Bani Ashram, Sanbornton. She was an advocate for animal rescue, and supported Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah.
She married Loring Richard Edgcomb on Dec. 27, 1952. Divorced in 1972, she married William Storey Peterson on May 18, 1980.
She is survived by three children, Laurie Edgcomb, James Edgcomb (spouse Alexis Edgcomb), and John Edgcomb (spouse Nanci Edgcomb). Her fourth child was Meredith Edgcomb-Campbell, deceased on Jan. 5, 2018 (widower Tom Campbell). She had four grandchildren, Annalyssa Campbell, Cameron Campbell, Owen Edgcomb, and Camile Edgcomb. She is also survived by the Peterson step-children, Bill Peterson Jr., Gordon Peterson, and Valery Peterson Huffenus. She had a very close relationship to her local nephews and niece from the Lawrence family, Andrew and Joanne Lawrence, Chuck Lawrence, and Kent Lawrence, and is also survived by nieces and nephews Scott Lawrence who lives in Alaska, Bill, Peggy, Linda, and Tommy Lawrence.
A Reflective Service for celebrating the life of Virginia (Ginny) Peterson is planned at the Taylor Community at 227 Ledges Drive in the Woodside Building in the Elm Room in Laconia, on Friday, Dec. 13, at 1:15 p.m. Open to all friends and family, people are free to share stories and memories.
