Virginia P. Emery, 94

FRANKLIN — Virginia Pearl (Dorval) Emery, 94, a lifetime resident of Franklin, passed away suddenly on Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Concord Hospital in Franklin. She was born in Franklin on March 19, 1928, the daughter of the late Charles and Grace (Gilman) Dorval.
Virginia was employed as an inspector for IPC in Bristol which became Freudenberg/NOK until her retirement. She had a love for animals, especially the stray cats in the neighborhood and would often feed the squirrels and birds.
She was predeceased by her parents; two sons, Roy and Ray Emery; a sister, Lorraine Krauz; and three brothers, Raymond, Lawrence and Ronald Dorval.
Her family includes her three daughters, Linda Mussey of Franklin, Phyllis Duncan of New Hampton and Pam Nicholas of Franklin; her son, Timothy Emery of Franklin; her seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley Abbott of Concord; and her brother, Normand Dorval of Lebanon; and by many nieces and nephews.
According to her wishes, there will be no public services held. She was buried with her family in Franklin Cemetery.
To remember Virginia in a special way, please make a donation in her memory to a local animal shelter of your choice.
The Smart Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
