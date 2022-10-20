Virginia P. Emery, 94

Virginia P. Emery, 94

FRANKLIN — Virginia Pearl (Dorval) Emery, 94, a lifetime resident of Franklin, passed away suddenly on Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Concord Hospital in Franklin. She was born in Franklin on March 19, 1928, the daughter of the late Charles and Grace (Gilman) Dorval.

Virginia was employed as an inspector for IPC in Bristol which became Freudenberg/NOK until her retirement. She had a love for animals, especially the stray cats in the neighborhood and would often feed the squirrels and birds.

