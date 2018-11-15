MEREDITH — Virginia May Avery, 75, of 19 NH Route 104, died on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at the Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith.
Virginia was born Dec. 25, 1942, in Wentworth, the daughter of the late Fred and Helen (Griffin) Brown.
Virginia worked as a machine operator for Remcon-North.
Survivors include her two sons, Fred Avery and his wife, Gloria, of Warren, and Scott Avery of Haverhill; two grandchildren, Tyler Avery and Andrew Avery, both of Warren; a sister, Anna Dailey of Holderness; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Virginia was predeceased by her husband, Perley V. Avery; six brothers, Alfred Brown, John Brown, Clyde Brown, Keith Brown, James Brown, and Daniel Brown; and three sisters, Charlotte Dzkan, Eleanor Dunklee, and Ethel Woodard.
There will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of life will be held in spring 2019
Burial will be in the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Virginia’s name to Meredith Center Free Will Baptist Church, 122 Meredith Center Road, Meredith, NH 03253.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquete Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
