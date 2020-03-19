MEREDITH — Virginia Marie (Collier) O’Connell, of Meredith, passed away peacefully at home on March 17, 2020, surrounded by all five children, knowing how much she was loved and adored.
She was born in Boston, Massachusetts, to Chester F. and Mary Louise Collier on Aug. 13, 1929.
After graduating from Hyde Park High School, Virginia attended secretarial school, then worked for New England Telephone. She was promoted to management before taking a short time off to raise her family.
Virginia met the love of her life, John D O’Connell, at the Campion Club where their faith, friends, and love for dancing were shared. They were married in 1960 and raised their children in Winthrop, Massachusetts.
She was a Parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and served as a board member for the Winthrop Catholic Women’s Club.
She returned to work in the mid-seventies and enjoyed her many friendships, and lunchtime shopping trips. She could navigate through the city in heels at the speed of a Boston Marathoner.
In 1986, Virginia retired and moved full-time to Meredith. She had summered at the lake cabin since her teens and there was now no view she enjoyed more than watching her family on Lake Waukewan. She also took up golf and enjoyed her next chapter with great friends at Oak Hill Golf Course and winters in New Port Richey, Florida.
She was predeceased too soon by her husband, John, in 1979; her beloved son-in-law, Christopher V. Swanson, in 2002; her brother, Chet Collier, in 2007; her dear cousin, Norman Collier, in 2010; and her longtime companion, Domenic Marino, in 2014.
She will forever be missed and loved by her children and grandchildren: John and Robin O’Connell and their children, Amanda Kathleen, Michael John, and David Joseph of Richmond Virginia; Mary and Peter Lewis and their son, Greg, of Nashua; Kevin and Debra O’Connell and their children, Kevin Joseph Jr. and Robert Daniel of Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Kathleen Swanson and her children, Zachary John and Elijah Christopher of Meredith; and Patricia and Douglas Maxham and their children, Avery, Virginia, Sarah O’Connell, Meredith Anne, and Grace Collier of St. John’s, Florida. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Ann Collier, of Rockport, Massachusetts, and cousin Marie Collier of Holbrook, Massachusetts. She leaves many nieces, nephews, and great friends whose visits and calls she loved and appreciated so much, especially these past few years.
“Virginia’s Family would like to thank Dr. Crosby and the CVNA Hospice staff for their excellent care and compassion.”
The family will hold a private burial in Winthrop, Massachusetts, and will follow with a Celebration of Life at her long-time parish, St. Charles Borromeo, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Interlakes Community Caregivers would be appreciated during this time.
To sign Virginia’s Book of Memories, go to www.mayhewfuneraqlhomes.com.
