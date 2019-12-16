PLYMOUTH — Virginia Lopez (nee Martinez), 85, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully in her home on Dec. 15, 2019.
Daughter of immigrants from Spain, Virginia was born in 1934 in Jersey City, New Jersey. She grew up in Bayonne, New Jersey.
One of six children, she was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Emilia; and four brothers, Manuel, Joseph, Phillip, and Emilio. She was married to Agustin Lopez, who also predeceased her.
Virginia was a homemaker and bookkeeper before she retired. She loved music, dancing, knitting and crocheting. She spent the last 25 years of her life in Plymouth.
She leaves behind her two daughters, Dr. Barbara Lopez-Mayhew of Plymouth and M. Teresa (Daley) Aguerre, Esq. of Lakewood, New Jersey; four grandchildren, Keith Daley, Dr. Jessica Mayhew, Bryan Mayhew, and Christopher Mayhew; two great-granddaughters, Brielle (Daley) Uszenski and Danielle Daley; as well as other family members, all of whom will miss her dearly.
Visitation will be at Wilkinson-Beane Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance, on Thursday, Dec. 19, from 4 to 6 p.m. A Celebration of Life will begin at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send your memorial donations in memory of Virginia M. Lopez to Pemi-Baker Community Health, 101 Boulder Point Dr., Suite 3, Plymouth, NH 03264.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
