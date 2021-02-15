LACONIA — Virginia Knowlton, 93, passed away at her home, on Sunday, January 31, 2021.
Virginia was born on May 13, 1927, the daughter of Kenneth and Lora (French) Billings.
Virginia is survived by her son, Kenneth Knowlton of Belmont. In addition to her parents, Virginia is predeceased by her loving husband, Harold Knowlton Jr.
There will be no services and a private burial will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.