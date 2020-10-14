PORTSMOUTH — Virginia (Ginny) King, age 99, died Oct. 9, at Clipper Harbor Care and Rehab. She was born in Charleston, S.C., and resided in Marlton, N.J., and Gilford.
For many years she worked as hostess and wedding planner for the Mt. Washington Cruises. We know a dry martini with a twist was waiting for you in heaven.
She was the beloved mother of Calvin (Nancy) Stow of Melbourne, Fla., Doris (Don) Schwering of Mt. Laurel, N.J., and Scott (Karen) Stow of Palm City, Fla.; grandmother of the late Joe Stow of Tampa, Fla, Susan Plant of Plainfield, Ill., and Doug Stow of Cocoa, Fla.; and great-grandmother of Ian and Meghan Plant and Calvin, Carleigh and Caden Stow-Ortiz.
Sincere appreciation to best friends Connie Fellows and Fran Donahue for their help and kindness.
Funeral services will be held at a later date in New Jersey.
