HILL — Virginia Kay Libby Cantara, 84, of Hill, NH, passed away January 19, 2021, after a brief illness. She was known as Ginnie to family and friends.
Born on the family farm in Hill on July 15, 1936, she attended Jennie D. Blake Elementary School in Hill and Bristol High School in Bristol where she graduated in 1954. She married Fred Cantara in 1973. Ginnie spent the majority of her adult life in Hill, living in the home built by her father, where she remained with her husband, Fred, until her death. She worked at National Needle Company in Hill and later at IPC/Freudenberg, where she retired early.
Ginnie always had beautiful flower gardens and enjoyed spending time with family, quiet times at the camp that she and Fred built by hand in Clarksville, and more recently, occasional trips to the casino. Ginnie was an avid reader with an incredible vocabulary. When she didn’t have a book to read, she would read the dictionary, making her a formidable Scrabble player. She was a collector of many things such as antique egg cups and windmills. She spent many years “picking” with her sister Clinka, and beautifully restoring old furniture and trunks.
Ginnie is preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Marion (Prescott) Libby; siblings, Elizabeth Cutter, Norman Libby Jr., Roland Libby, Helen Moyer, Alberta Daigneau and Prescott “Mista” Libby.
She is survived and dearly missed by her loving husband, Fred; siblings, Marion “Clinka” Grout and Anson “Fizza” Libby; her children from her first husband, Don Riel (now deceased): Louise (John) Tilton of New Hampton, Donna (Mark) Flemister of Ellicott City, MD, Libby (Don) Hayes of Wilmington, OH, and Michael (Alice) Riel of Middleburg, FL; stepchildren, Jeff (Lisa) Cantara of Alexandria and Jenny Daniels of Loudon. She loved her five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; Brady and Cleo, such good doggies, will miss Mommie very much.
A private memorial service/burial will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hill Public Library, 30 Crescent St., Hill, NH 03243 / hillpubliclibrary@comcast.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.