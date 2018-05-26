MANCHESTER — Virginia (Valliere) “Ginny” George, 90, of Manchester died May 24, 2018, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was the devoted wife of the late Arthur (tanny) George.
Born in Laconia on Sept. 8, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Mildred (Millar) Valliere.
Mrs. George worked and was a dedicated employee at the Elliot Hospital for 40 years.
She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox. She also enjoyed dancing to Big Band Music and songs by Frank Sinatra.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church and the parish’s Ladies’ Guild. She also volunteered at the Palace Theatre for many years.
Family members include her son, Richard George, and wife Janice of Manchester; her daughter, Valerie Soucy of Goffstown; her granddaughter, Alexa of Goffstown; her sisters-in-law, Constance Padden and Mary Valliere; and several nieces and nephews.
Ginny made many friends over her lifetime but was especially close to Mrs. Lorette Petriw of Manchester.
She was predeceased by her siblings, John Valliere, Leon Valliere, Loleta Sanborn and Alicia Guilmette.
A visiting hour will be held on Tuesday, May 30, from 10 to 11 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, South Elm St., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Encryptment in Mount Calvary Mausoleum will be private at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made in her memory to either The Visiting Angels, PO Box 715, Auburn, NH 03032 or Visiting Nurse Association in Manchester, 1070 Holt Ave, No. 4, Manchester, NH 03109.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.
To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
