GILFORD — Virginia “Gay” F. Tardy, 83, of Stark Street, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith.
Gay was born on May 28, 1935, in Laconia, to the late Oscar Harvey and Barbara (Boyson) Fournier. She was a graduate of Laconia High School and was a treasurer for the New Covenant Christian Church for many years.
Gay loved knitting and sewing for her family and enjoyed going to the ocean with her family. Gay worked as a phone operator for the New England Telephone Company and as a supervisor for AT&T.
Gay is survived by her three sons, Michael E. Tardy and his wife, Pamela, of Gilford, Stephen L. Tardy of Laconia, and John N. Tardy of Valrico, Florida; a daughter, Elaine G. Morel, and her husband, Gary, of Laconia; two brothers, Dick Fournier and his wife, Ramona, of Laconia and Lincoln Fournier of Laconia; three sisters, Carol Baldwin of Florida, Gail Mueller and her husband, Max, of Pittsfield, and Nan Kessler and her husband, Kelly, of Laconia; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Gay was predeceased by her husband, Elwin H. Tardy, and a brother, Ronald Fournier.
A private service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Gay’s name to the New Covenant Christian Church, 31 Lindsay Court, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.