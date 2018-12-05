CONCORD — Virginia “Ginny” G. (Cate) Gove, 88, of Hall Street, Concord, passed away Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at the Presidential Oaks Nursing Home, after a brief illness.
Ginny was born May 31, 1929, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Eben and Vernie (White) Cate, and lived in Concord most of her life.
Ginny was employed by the state of New Hampshire, Hazen Drive, in Concord. She was a member of the Red Hats in Concord, the American Legion Auxiliary, and the active older adults group.
Ginny enjoyed traveling, especially vacationing at York Beach each year, and gardening. She also enjoyed camping with the Hanna Dustin Chapter and the North American Family Campers Association (NAFCA).
Ginny was an active member of the First Congregational Church in Concord, and she and her husband were members of the church choir.
Ginny is survived by her grandson, Jay Block; three great-grandchildren; and four nieces and nephews.
Ginny was predeceased by her husband, David Gove; her daughter, Sandra Block; and her sons, Gregory and Donald Gove.
Her nieces, Peggy Pulsifer and Pam Watson, her son-in-law, Bob Block, and her friends, Judy Chase and Barbara Bohan, were involved with her care during the past few years and will miss her very much.
There will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will be at noon on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in the chapel of the First Congregational Church, 177 N. Main St., Concord, NH 03301.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations may be made in Ginny’s name to the First Congregational Church of Concord, 177 N. Main St., Concord, NH 03301.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
